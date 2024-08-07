Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Ducat 1848 A.D. (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1848
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Ducat 1848 with mark A.D.. This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1317 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Hess Divo / Künker (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (13)
- Leu (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Sonntag (7)
- Stack's (4)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
998 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
698 $
Price in auction currency 640 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzenonline
Date October 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 13, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 10, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
