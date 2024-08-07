Ducat 1848 A.D. (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Ducat 1848 with mark A.D.. This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1317 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2022.

