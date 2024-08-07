Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Ducat 1848 A.D. (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Ducat 1848 A.D. - Gold Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Ducat 1848 A.D. - Gold Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Ducat 1848 with mark A.D.. This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1317 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2022.

Württemberg Ducat 1848 A.D. at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Ducat 1848 A.D. at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
998 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Württemberg Ducat 1848 A.D. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
698 $
Price in auction currency 640 EUR
Württemberg Ducat 1848 A.D. at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1848 A.D. at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date March 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1848 A.D. at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1848 A.D. at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1848 A.D. at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1848 A.D. at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1848 A.D. at auction Münzenonline - October 25, 2019
Seller Münzenonline
Date October 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1848 A.D. at auction Sonntag - November 27, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1848 A.D. at auction Sonntag - November 27, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1848 A.D. at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1848 A.D. at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1848 A.D. at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1848 A.D. at auction Katz - September 13, 2017
Seller Katz
Date September 13, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1848 A.D. at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1848 A.D. at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1848 A.D. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1848 A.D. at auction Stack's - August 10, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date August 10, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1848 A.D. at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

