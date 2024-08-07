Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Ducat 1842 A.D. (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1842
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Ducat 1842 with mark A.D.. This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1569 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place June 1, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
856 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AA Muntenveiling
Date July 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date June 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
