Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Ducat 1842 A.D. (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Ducat 1842 A.D. - Gold Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Ducat 1842 A.D. - Gold Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Ducat 1842 with mark A.D.. This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1569 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place June 1, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • AA Muntenveiling (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Meister & Sonntag (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (3)
  • WAG (6)
Württemberg Ducat 1842 A.D. at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
856 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Württemberg Ducat 1842 A.D. at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
687 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Württemberg Ducat 1842 A.D. at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1842 A.D. at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1842 A.D. at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1842 A.D. at auction AA Muntenveiling - July 4, 2020
Seller AA Muntenveiling
Date July 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1842 A.D. at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1842 A.D. at auction HIRSCH - May 9, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1842 A.D. at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1842 A.D. at auction WAG - May 6, 2018
Seller WAG
Date May 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1842 A.D. at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1842 A.D. at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1842 A.D. at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1842 A.D. at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1842 A.D. at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1842 A.D. at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1842 A.D. at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1842 A.D. at auction Rauch - June 18, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date June 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1842 A.D. at auction Künker - November 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1842 A.D. at auction Meister & Sonntag - June 4, 2013
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date June 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1842 A.D. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1842 All Württemberg coins Württemberg gold coins Württemberg coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search