Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Ducat 1841 A.D. (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Ducat 1841 A.D. - Gold Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Ducat 1841 A.D. - Gold Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (167)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Ducat 1841 with mark A.D.. This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1770 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess & Bank Leu (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (5)
  • Emporium Hamburg (12)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (7)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Hess Divo / Künker (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (49)
  • Leu (3)
  • Meister & Sonntag (5)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Sonntag (19)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (6)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (7)
  • WAG (5)
  • Westfälische (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Württemberg Ducat 1841 A.D. at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
732 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Württemberg Ducat 1841 A.D. at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
591 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Württemberg Ducat 1841 A.D. at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1841 A.D. at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Ducat 1841 A.D. at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 28, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1841 A.D. at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1841 A.D. at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1841 A.D. at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1841 A.D. at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1841 A.D. at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1841 A.D. at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1841 A.D. at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1841 A.D. at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1841 A.D. at auction Roma Numismatics - March 23, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1841 A.D. at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1841 A.D. at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1841 A.D. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1841 A.D. at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1841 A.D. at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Württemberg Ducat 1841 A.D. at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1841 A.D. at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Ducat 1841 A.D. at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Württemberg Ducat 1841 A.D. at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1841 All Württemberg coins Württemberg gold coins Württemberg coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search