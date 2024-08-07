Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Ducat 1841 A.D. (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1841
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Ducat 1841 with mark A.D.. This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1770 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
