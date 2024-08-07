Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Ducat 1818 W (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1818
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Ducat 1818 with mark W. This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1421 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 16,500. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (2)
- Künker (12)
- Möller (1)
- Sonntag (10)
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
8061 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
8583 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
