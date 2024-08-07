Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Ducat 1818 W (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Ducat 1818 W - Gold Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Ducat 1818 W - Gold Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Ducat 1818 with mark W. This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1421 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 16,500. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.

Württemberg Ducat 1818 W at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
8061 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Württemberg Ducat 1818 W at auction Busso Peus - April 26, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
8583 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Württemberg Ducat 1818 W at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Ducat 1818 W at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Ducat 1818 W at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Ducat 1818 W at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Ducat 1818 W at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Ducat 1818 W at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Ducat 1818 W at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Ducat 1818 W at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Ducat 1818 W at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Ducat 1818 W at auction Sonntag - November 27, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Ducat 1818 W at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Ducat 1818 W at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Ducat 1818 W at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Ducat 1818 W at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Ducat 1818 W at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Ducat 1818 W at auction Sonntag - June 9, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date June 9, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg Ducat 1818 W at auction Sonntag - June 3, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date June 3, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Ducat 1818 W at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg Ducat 1818 W at auction Künker - October 12, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

