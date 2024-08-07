Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
5 Gulden 1839 W (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 3,34 g
- Pure gold (0,0962 oz) 2,9926 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 5 Gulden
- Year 1839
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 5 Gulden 1839 with mark W. This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5323 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1935 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2889 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Gulden 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
