Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

5 Gulden 1839 W (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 5 Gulden 1839 W - Gold Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 5 Gulden 1839 W - Gold Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Pure gold (0,0962 oz) 2,9926 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 5 Gulden
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 5 Gulden 1839 with mark W. This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5323 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (1)
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1839 W at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1935 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1839 W at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2889 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1839 W at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1839 W at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1839 W at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1839 W at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1839 W at auction Stack's - April 24, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date April 24, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1839 W at auction Künker - October 6, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 6, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Gulden 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

