5 Gulden 1839 W (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 5 Gulden 1839 with mark W. This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5323 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition XF (7) VF (1)