Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

5 Gulden 1836 W (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 5 Gulden 1836 W - Gold Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 5 Gulden 1836 W - Gold Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Pure gold (0,0962 oz) 2,9926 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 5 Gulden
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 5 Gulden 1836 with mark W. This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 725 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2013.

Württemberg 5 Gulden 1836 W at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1836 W at auction Hess Divo - May 30, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
15648 $
Price in auction currency 15000 CHF
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1836 W at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1836 W at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
13276 $
Price in auction currency 10500 EUR

For the sale of 5 Gulden 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

