Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
5 Gulden 1836 W (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 3,34 g
- Pure gold (0,0962 oz) 2,9926 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 5 Gulden
- Year 1836
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 5 Gulden 1836 with mark W. This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 725 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
15648 $
Price in auction currency 15000 CHF
