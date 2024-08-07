5 Gulden 1836 W (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 5 Gulden 1836 with mark W. This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 725 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (1)