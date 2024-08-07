5 Gulden 1835 W (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 5 Gulden 1835 with mark W. This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5321 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3)