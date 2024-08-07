Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

5 Gulden 1835 W (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 5 Gulden 1835 W - Gold Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 5 Gulden 1835 W - Gold Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Pure gold (0,0962 oz) 2,9926 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 5 Gulden
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 5 Gulden 1835 with mark W. This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5321 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
  • Sonntag (2)
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1835 W at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
5661 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1835 W at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
5041 $
Price in auction currency 4500 EUR
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1835 W at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1835 W at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Gulden 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

