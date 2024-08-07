Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
5 Gulden 1825 W (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 3,34 g
- Pure gold (0,0962 oz) 2,9926 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 5 Gulden
- Year 1825
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 5 Gulden 1825 with mark W. This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1143 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place July 6, 2020.
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2170 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1139 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rapp
Date November 25, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
