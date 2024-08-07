Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

5 Gulden 1825 W (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 5 Gulden 1825 W - Gold Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 5 Gulden 1825 W - Gold Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Pure gold (0,0962 oz) 2,9926 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 5 Gulden
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 5 Gulden 1825 with mark W. This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1143 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place July 6, 2020.

  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (6)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (27)
  • Möller (2)
  • Rapp (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (12)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (5)
  • Westfälische (3)
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1825 W at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2170 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1825 W at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1139 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1825 W at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1825 W at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1825 W at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1825 W at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1825 W at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1825 W at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1825 W at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1825 W at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1825 W at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1825 W at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1825 W at auction Roma Numismatics - March 23, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1825 W at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1825 W at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1825 W at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1825 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1825 W at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1825 W at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1825 W at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1825 W at auction Rapp - November 25, 2020
Seller Rapp
Date November 25, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1825 W at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Gulden 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search