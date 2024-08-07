Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
5 Gulden 1824 W (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 3,34 g
- Pure gold (0,0962 oz) 2,9926 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 5 Gulden
- Year 1824
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 5 Gulden 1824 with mark W. This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1373 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place May 29, 2017.
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1926 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1611 $
Price in auction currency 241000 JPY
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
12
