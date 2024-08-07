Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

5 Gulden 1824 W (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 5 Gulden 1824 W - Gold Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 5 Gulden 1824 W - Gold Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Pure gold (0,0962 oz) 2,9926 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 5 Gulden
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 5 Gulden 1824 with mark W. This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1373 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place May 29, 2017.

Württemberg 5 Gulden 1824 W at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1926 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1824 W at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1611 $
Price in auction currency 241000 JPY
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1824 W at auction Roma Numismatics - March 23, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1824 W at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1824 W at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1824 W at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1824 W at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1824 W at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1824 W at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1824 W at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1824 W at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1824 W at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1824 W at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1824 W at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1824 W at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1824 W at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1824 W at auction Sonntag - June 3, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date June 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1824 W at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1824 W at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1824 W at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 5 Gulden 1824 W at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Gulden 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search