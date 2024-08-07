10 Gulden 1825 W (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 10 Gulden 1825 with mark W. This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5318 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (6) XF (1)