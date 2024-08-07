Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
10 Gulden 1825 W (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 6,68 g
- Pure gold (0,1924 oz) 5,9853 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 10 Gulden
- Year 1825
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 10 Gulden 1825 with mark W. This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5318 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Künker (4)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Sonntag (3)
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
8792 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
6837 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 27, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
