Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

10 Gulden 1825 W (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 10 Gulden 1825 W - Gold Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 10 Gulden 1825 W - Gold Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 6,68 g
  • Pure gold (0,1924 oz) 5,9853 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 10 Gulden
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 10 Gulden 1825 with mark W. This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5318 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Sonntag (3)
Württemberg 10 Gulden 1825 W at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
8792 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Württemberg 10 Gulden 1825 W at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
6837 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Württemberg 10 Gulden 1825 W at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Gulden 1825 W at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Gulden 1825 W at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Gulden 1825 W at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Gulden 1825 W at auction Meister & Sonntag - November 27, 2012
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 27, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Gulden 1825 W at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 10 Gulden 1825 W at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?



