Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

10 Gulden 1824 W (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 10 Gulden 1824 W - Gold Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 10 Gulden 1824 W - Gold Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 6,68 g
  • Pure gold (0,1924 oz) 5,9853 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 10 Gulden
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 10 Gulden 1824 with mark W. This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1433 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place June 2, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Grün (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (11)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (7)
Württemberg 10 Gulden 1824 W at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
8061 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Württemberg 10 Gulden 1824 W at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4280 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Württemberg 10 Gulden 1824 W at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 10 Gulden 1824 W at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 10 Gulden 1824 W at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 10 Gulden 1824 W at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 10 Gulden 1824 W at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 10 Gulden 1824 W at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 10 Gulden 1824 W at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 10 Gulden 1824 W at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 10 Gulden 1824 W at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 10 Gulden 1824 W at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 10 Gulden 1824 W at auction Hess Divo - November 17, 2015
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 10 Gulden 1824 W at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 10 Gulden 1824 W at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 10 Gulden 1824 W at auction Sonntag - June 3, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date June 3, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 10 Gulden 1824 W at auction Sonntag - June 3, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date June 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 10 Gulden 1824 W at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 10 Gulden 1824 W at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 12, 2014
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 12, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 10 Gulden 1824 W at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 10 Gulden 1824 W at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Gulden 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

