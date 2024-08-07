Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
10 Gulden 1824 W (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 6,68 g
- Pure gold (0,1924 oz) 5,9853 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 10 Gulden
- Year 1824
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
8061 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4280 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 12, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
