Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/4 Kreuzer 1856 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1856 - Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1856 - Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,89 - 1,15 g
  • Diameter 15,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/4 Kreuzer
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/4 Kreuzer 1856 . This copper coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4393 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 6. Bidding took place April 15, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (12)
  • Katz (2)
Württemberg 1/4 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Württemberg 1/4 Kreuzer 1856 at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/4 Kreuzer 1856 at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/4 Kreuzer 1856 at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/4 Kreuzer 1856 at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/4 Kreuzer 1856 at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/4 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Württemberg 1/4 Kreuzer 1856 at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/4 Kreuzer 1856 at auction BAC - April 21, 2020
Seller BAC
Date April 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/4 Kreuzer 1856 at auction BAC - September 17, 2019
Seller BAC
Date September 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/4 Kreuzer 1856 at auction BAC - December 18, 2018
Seller BAC
Date December 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/4 Kreuzer 1856 at auction BAC - April 23, 2018
Seller BAC
Date April 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/4 Kreuzer 1856 at auction BAC - September 5, 2017
Seller BAC
Date September 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/4 Kreuzer 1856 at auction BAC - December 16, 2016
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

