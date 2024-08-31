Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/4 Kreuzer 1855 (Württemberg, William I)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,89 - 1,15 g
  • Diameter 15,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/4 Kreuzer
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

