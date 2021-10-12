Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/4 Kreuzer 1854 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,89 - 1,15 g
- Diameter 15,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/4 Kreuzer
- Year 1854
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/4 Kreuzer 1854 . This copper coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7294 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.
Сondition
