1/4 Kreuzer 1854 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/4 Kreuzer 1854 . This copper coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7294 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition AU (2)