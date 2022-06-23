Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/4 Kreuzer 1853 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1853 - Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1853 - Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,89 - 1,15 g
  • Diameter 15,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/4 Kreuzer
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/4 Kreuzer 1853 . This copper coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 922 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 1,200. Bidding took place June 23, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Württemberg 1/4 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Württemberg 1/4 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

