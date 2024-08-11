Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/4 Kreuzer 1845 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,89 - 1,15 g
- Diameter 15,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/4 Kreuzer
- Year 1845
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
