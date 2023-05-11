1/4 Kreuzer 1842 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/4 Kreuzer 1842 . This copper coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1792 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) No grade (6)