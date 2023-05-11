Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/4 Kreuzer 1842 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1842 - Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1842 - Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,89 - 1,15 g
  • Diameter 15,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/4 Kreuzer
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/4 Kreuzer 1842 . This copper coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1792 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
Württemberg 1/4 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Württemberg 1/4 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 1/4 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Württemberg 1/4 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 1/4 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 1/4 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 1/4 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

