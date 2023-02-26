Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/2 Kreuzer 1864 "Type 1858-1864" (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,75 - 2,2 g
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1864
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1864 . This copper coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5635 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Höhn (1)
- KM NUMIS (1)
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 140 CZK
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search