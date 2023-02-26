Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Kreuzer 1864 "Type 1858-1864" (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1864 "Type 1858-1864" - Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1864 "Type 1858-1864" - Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,75 - 2,2 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1864 . This copper coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5635 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1864 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 140 CZK
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1864 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1864 at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1864 at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1864 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

