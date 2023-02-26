1/2 Kreuzer 1864 "Type 1858-1864" (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1864 . This copper coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5635 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (2) Condition (slab) XF45 (2)