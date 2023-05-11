Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/2 Kreuzer 1861 "Type 1858-1864" (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,75 - 2,2 g
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1861
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1861 . This copper coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84008 sold at the Wormser Auktionshaus auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place March 4, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Russiancoin (6)
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search