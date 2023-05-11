Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Kreuzer 1861 "Type 1858-1864" (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1861 "Type 1858-1864" - Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1861 "Type 1858-1864" - Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,75 - 2,2 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1861 . This copper coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84008 sold at the Wormser Auktionshaus auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place March 4, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (6)
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1861 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1861 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1861 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1861 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1861 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1861 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

