1/2 Kreuzer 1860 "Type 1858-1864" (Württemberg, William I)

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1860 . This copper coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1589 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place June 1, 2016.

