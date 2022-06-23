Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/2 Kreuzer 1858 "Type 1858-1864" (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,75 - 2,2 g
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1858
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1858 . This copper coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1172 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 44. Bidding took place January 14, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search