Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Kreuzer 1858 "Type 1858-1864" (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1858 "Type 1858-1864" - Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1858 "Type 1858-1864" - Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,75 - 2,2 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1858 . This copper coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1172 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 44. Bidding took place January 14, 2018.

Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1858 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1858 at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1858 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

