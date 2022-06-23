1/2 Kreuzer 1858 "Type 1858-1864" (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1858 . This copper coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1172 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 44. Bidding took place January 14, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) No grade (1)