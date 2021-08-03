1/2 Kreuzer 1856 "Type 1840-1856" (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1856 . This copper coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 724 sold at the Numismatica Ferrarese auction for EUR 8. Bidding took place August 1, 2021.

