Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Kreuzer 1856 "Type 1840-1856" (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1856 "Type 1840-1856" - Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1856 "Type 1840-1856" - Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,75 - 2,2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1856 . This copper coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 724 sold at the Numismatica Ferrarese auction for EUR 8. Bidding took place August 1, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Russiancoin - November 28, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

