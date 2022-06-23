Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/2 Kreuzer 1854 "Type 1840-1856" (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,75 - 2,2 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1854
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1854 . This copper coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 923 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 600. Bidding took place June 23, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Russiancoin (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
