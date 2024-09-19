Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/2 Kreuzer 1853 "Type 1840-1856" (Württemberg, William I)
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1853 . This copper coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4394 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 8. Bidding took place April 15, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- KM NUMIS (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search