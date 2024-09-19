Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Kreuzer 1853 "Type 1840-1856" (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1853 "Type 1840-1856" - Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1853 "Type 1840-1856" - Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Petra Klein

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,75 - 2,2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1853 . This copper coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4394 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 8. Bidding took place April 15, 2021.

Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1853 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

