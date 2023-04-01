1/2 Kreuzer 1847 "Type 1840-1856" (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1847 . This copper coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84057 sold at the Wormser Auktionshaus auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place August 30, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (4)