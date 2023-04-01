Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Kreuzer 1847 "Type 1840-1856" (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1847 "Type 1840-1856" - Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1847 "Type 1840-1856" - Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,75 - 2,2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1847 . This copper coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84057 sold at the Wormser Auktionshaus auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place August 30, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (4)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1847 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1847 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 150 CZK
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1847 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1847 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1847 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 1, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date April 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1847 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 23, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1847 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - February 19, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date February 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1847 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1847 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1847 All Württemberg coins Württemberg copper coins Württemberg coins 1/2 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search