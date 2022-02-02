Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Kreuzer 1842 "Type 1840-1856" (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1842 "Type 1840-1856" - Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1842 "Type 1840-1856" - Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,75 - 2,2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1842 . This copper coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1791 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 42. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (1)
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1842 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1842 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 160 CZK
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1842 All Württemberg coins Württemberg copper coins Württemberg coins 1/2 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search