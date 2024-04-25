Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union". Plain edge (Württemberg, William I)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 29,49 g
  • Pure silver (0,823 oz) 25,5973 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1833 "Customs Union" with mark W. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30510 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place January 6, 2019.

Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1177 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
578 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction Künker - March 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition SP58 PCGS
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction Emporium Hamburg - March 2, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction Sonntag - November 27, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction Stack's - August 14, 2018
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction Stack's - August 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2018
Condition SP58 PCGS
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction Sonntag - June 9, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date June 9, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction Busso Peus - April 26, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction Meister & Sonntag - November 27, 2012
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 27, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
