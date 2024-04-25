Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union". Plain edge (Württemberg, William I)
Variety: Plain edge
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 29,49 g
- Pure silver (0,823 oz) 25,5973 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1833
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1833 "Customs Union" with mark W. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30510 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place January 6, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (3)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Künker (7)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (4)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (4)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1177 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
578 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition SP58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1833 "Customs Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search