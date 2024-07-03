Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 29,49 g
- Pure silver (0,823 oz) 25,5973 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1833
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (441) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1833 "Customs Union" with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1169 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,200. Bidding took place January 14, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
123 ... 21
