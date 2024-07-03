Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 29,49 g
  • Pure silver (0,823 oz) 25,5973 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1833 "Customs Union" with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1169 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,200. Bidding took place January 14, 2022.

Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 22, 2024
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W "Customs Union" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1833 "Customs Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

