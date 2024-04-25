Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Gulden 1845 "Visit to the Mint" (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Gulden 1845 "Visit to the Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Gulden 1845 "Visit to the Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,61 g
  • Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1845 "Visit to the Mint". This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1491 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 11,500. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (1)
Württemberg Gulden 1845 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
14979 $
Price in auction currency 14000 EUR
Württemberg Gulden 1845 "Visit to the Mint" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
9076 $
Price in auction currency 8750 EUR
Württemberg Gulden 1845 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Gulden 1845 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1845 "Visit to the Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

