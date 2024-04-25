Gulden 1845 "Visit to the Mint" (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1845 "Visit to the Mint". This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1491 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 11,500. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (1) AU (3)