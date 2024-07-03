Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Gulden 1844 "Visit to the Mint" (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,61 g
- Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1844
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1844 "Visit to the Mint". This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1418 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place November 26, 2018.
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2150 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2365 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date July 7, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
