Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Gulden 1844 "Visit to the Mint" (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Gulden 1844 "Visit to the Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Gulden 1844 "Visit to the Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,61 g
  • Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1844 "Visit to the Mint". This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1418 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place November 26, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Sonntag (9)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (3)
Württemberg Gulden 1844 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2150 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Württemberg Gulden 1844 "Visit to the Mint" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2365 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Württemberg Gulden 1844 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1844 "Visit to the Mint" at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1844 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1844 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Sonntag - July 7, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date July 7, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1844 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1844 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1844 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Sonntag - November 27, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1844 "Visit to the Mint" at auction WAG - July 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date July 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1844 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1844 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1844 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1844 "Visit to the Mint" at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1844 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1844 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1844 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1844 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1844 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1844 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1844 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Meister & Sonntag - June 4, 2013
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date June 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1844 "Visit to the Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

