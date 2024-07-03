Gulden 1844 "Visit to the Mint" (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1844 "Visit to the Mint". This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1418 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place November 26, 2018.

