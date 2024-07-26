Gulden 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign". This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4623 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place June 21, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (29) AU (60) XF (86) VF (47) F (1) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (2) MS62 (4) AU58 (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (6)

