Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Gulden 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,61 g
- Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1841
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (231)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign". This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4623 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place June 21, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
