Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Gulden 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Gulden 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Gulden 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,61 g
  • Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (231)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign". This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4623 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place June 21, 2010.

Württemberg Gulden 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
315 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Württemberg Gulden 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Württemberg Gulden 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Württemberg Gulden 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Württemberg Gulden 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Württemberg Gulden 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Württemberg Gulden 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Württemberg Gulden 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Württemberg Gulden 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Württemberg Gulden 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Württemberg Gulden 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Württemberg Gulden 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Württemberg Gulden 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Württemberg Gulden 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Württemberg Gulden 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Württemberg Gulden 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Württemberg Gulden 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Württemberg Gulden 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Württemberg Gulden 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

