4 Ducat 1844 "Visit to the Mint" (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 13,96 g
- Pure gold (0,4425 oz) 13,7646 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 4 Ducat
- Year 1844
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 4 Ducat 1844 "Visit to the Mint". This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1686 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 52,500. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.
