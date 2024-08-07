Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

4 Ducat 1844 "Visit to the Mint" (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 4 Ducat 1844 "Visit to the Mint" - Gold Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 4 Ducat 1844 "Visit to the Mint" - Gold Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 13,96 g
  • Pure gold (0,4425 oz) 13,7646 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 4 Ducat
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 4 Ducat 1844 "Visit to the Mint". This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1686 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 52,500. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Sonntag (2)
Württemberg 4 Ducat 1844 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
62388 $
Price in auction currency 52500 EUR
Württemberg 4 Ducat 1844 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Ducat 1844 "Visit to the Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

