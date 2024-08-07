4 Ducat 1844 "Visit to the Mint" (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 4 Ducat 1844 "Visit to the Mint". This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1686 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 52,500. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1)