Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
4 Ducat 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 13,96 g
- Pure gold (0,4425 oz) 13,7646 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 4 Ducat
- Year 1841
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (133)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 4 Ducat 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign". This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1658 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 18,748. Bidding took place March 22, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3064 $
Price in auction currency 484000 JPY
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4299 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
