Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

4 Ducat 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 4 Ducat 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" - Gold Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 4 Ducat 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" - Gold Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 13,96 g
  • Pure gold (0,4425 oz) 13,7646 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 4 Ducat
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (133)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 4 Ducat 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign". This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1658 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 18,748. Bidding took place March 22, 2022.

Württemberg 4 Ducat 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3064 $
Price in auction currency 484000 JPY
Württemberg 4 Ducat 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4299 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Württemberg 4 Ducat 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 4 Ducat 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 4 Ducat 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 4 Ducat 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 4 Ducat 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 4 Ducat 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 4 Ducat 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 4 Ducat 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 4 Ducat 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 4 Ducat 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 4 Ducat 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 4 Ducat 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 4 Ducat 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 4 Ducat 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 4 Ducat 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 4 Ducat 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 4 Ducat 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 23, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 4 Ducat 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 4 Ducat 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
