4 Ducat 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign" (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 4 Ducat 1841 "25 Years of the King's Reign". This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1658 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 18,748. Bidding took place March 22, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (23) AU (25) XF (73) VF (6) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS62 (9) MS61 (2) MS60 (2) AU55 (2) PF64 (1) PF63 (2) PF62 (1) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (4) Service NGC (20) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Baldwin's (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Busso Peus (7)

Chaponnière (1)

Emporium Hamburg (6)

Gärtner (2)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Grün (8)

Heritage (10)

Hess Divo / Künker (1)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (1)

Katz (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (39)

Leu (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Möller (4)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzenonline (2)

Numimarket (1)

Palombo (1)

Rapp (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

SINCONA (4)

Sonntag (9)

Spink (2)

Stack's (5)

Teutoburger (4)

UBS (8)

WAG (2)