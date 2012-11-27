2 Thaler 1846 "Wedding". Gold (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Thaler 1846 "Wedding". Gold. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2281 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 38,000. Bidding took place November 27, 2012.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)