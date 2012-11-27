Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

2 Thaler 1846 "Wedding". Gold (Württemberg, William I)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 2 Thaler 1846 "Wedding" Gold - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 2 Thaler 1846 "Wedding" Gold - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Meister & Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 52,65 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Thaler 1846 "Wedding". Gold. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2281 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 38,000. Bidding took place November 27, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1846 "Wedding" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1846 "Wedding" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1050 $
Price in auction currency 1050 USD
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1846 "Wedding" at auction Meister & Sonntag - November 27, 2012
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 27, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
49266 $
Price in auction currency 38000 EUR
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1846 "Wedding" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1846 "Wedding" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1846 "Wedding", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1846 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search