Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
2 Thaler 1846 "Wedding". Gold (Württemberg, William I)
Variety: Gold
Photo by: Auktionen Meister & Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 52,65 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1846
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Thaler 1846 "Wedding". Gold. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2281 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 38,000. Bidding took place November 27, 2012.
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1050 $
Price in auction currency 1050 USD
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 27, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
49266 $
Price in auction currency 38000 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1846 "Wedding", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
