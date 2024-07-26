Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

2 Thaler 1846 "Wedding". Silver (Württemberg, William I)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 2 Thaler 1846 "Wedding" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 2 Thaler 1846 "Wedding" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (305) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Thaler 1846 "Wedding". Silver. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30662 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,900. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Ars Time (1)
  • Auction World (12)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Busso Peus (11)
  • Cayón (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (24)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (6)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (9)
  • Grün (13)
  • Heritage (10)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (5)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • JMPG (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (63)
  • Leu (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (4)
  • Möller (7)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (13)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (24)
  • Teutoburger (16)
  • UBS (5)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (27)
  • WCN (6)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Westfälische (4)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1846 "Wedding" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
369 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1846 "Wedding" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
358 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1846 "Wedding" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1846 "Wedding" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1846 "Wedding" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1846 "Wedding" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1846 "Wedding" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1846 "Wedding" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1846 "Wedding" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1846 "Wedding" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1846 "Wedding" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1846 "Wedding" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1846 "Wedding" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1846 "Wedding" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1846 "Wedding" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1846 "Wedding" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1846 "Wedding" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1846 "Wedding" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1846 "Wedding" at auction cgb.fr - January 23, 2024
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1846 "Wedding" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1846 "Wedding" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1846 "Wedding", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1846 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search