Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
2 Thaler 1846 "Wedding". Silver (Württemberg, William I)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1846
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (305) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Thaler 1846 "Wedding". Silver. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30662 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,900. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- Ars Time (1)
- Auction World (12)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Busso Peus (11)
- Cayón (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (24)
- Felzmann (3)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (6)
- GINZA (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (9)
- Grün (13)
- Heritage (10)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (5)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- JMPG (1)
- Katz (4)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (63)
- Leu (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (4)
- Möller (7)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (13)
- Rhenumis (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sonntag (24)
- Teutoburger (16)
- UBS (5)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WAG (27)
- WCN (6)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Westfälische (4)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
