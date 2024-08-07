Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
10 Gulden 1825 W "Visit to the Mint" (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 6,68 g
- Pure gold (0,1924 oz) 5,9853 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 10 Gulden
- Year 1825
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 10 Gulden 1825 "Visit to the Mint" with mark W. This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1437 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Sonntag (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Gulden 1825 "Visit to the Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
