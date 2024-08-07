10 Gulden 1825 W "Visit to the Mint" (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 10 Gulden 1825 "Visit to the Mint" with mark W. This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1437 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.

Сondition VF (1)