Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

10 Gulden 1825 W "Visit to the Mint" (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 10 Gulden 1825 W "Visit to the Mint" - Gold Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 10 Gulden 1825 W "Visit to the Mint" - Gold Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 6,68 g
  • Pure gold (0,1924 oz) 5,9853 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 10 Gulden
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 10 Gulden 1825 "Visit to the Mint" with mark W. This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1437 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Sonntag (1)
Württemberg 10 Gulden 1825 W "Visit to the Mint" at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Gulden 1825 "Visit to the Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

