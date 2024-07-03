Thaler 1812 I.L.W. (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1812 with mark I.L.W.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 461 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 7,250. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (32) XF (61) VF (33) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) AU58 (3) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) Service NGC (9) PCGS (3)

