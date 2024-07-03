Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Thaler 1812 I.L.W. (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 29,49 g
- Pure silver (0,823 oz) 25,5973 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1812
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (139)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1812 with mark I.L.W.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 461 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 7,250. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (7)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (7)
- Grün (14)
- Heritage (3)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (42)
- M&M AG, CH (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (4)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Münzen & Medaillen (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (18)
- Stack's (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (7)
- Westfälische (3)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search