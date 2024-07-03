Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Thaler 1812 I.L.W. (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse Thaler 1812 I.L.W. - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse Thaler 1812 I.L.W. - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 29,49 g
  • Pure silver (0,823 oz) 25,5973 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (139)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1812 with mark I.L.W.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 461 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 7,250. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Württemberg Thaler 1812 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1812 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1812 I.L.W. at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
