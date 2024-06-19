Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Thaler 1811 I.L.W. (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 29,49 g
- Pure silver (0,823 oz) 25,5973 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1811
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1811 with mark I.L.W.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2096 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 7,750. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (3)
- Künker (8)
- Lanz München (1)
- Möller (2)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- Sonntag (6)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1016 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
