Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Thaler 1811 I.L.W. (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse Thaler 1811 I.L.W. - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse Thaler 1811 I.L.W. - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 29,49 g
  • Pure silver (0,823 oz) 25,5973 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1811 with mark I.L.W.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2096 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 7,750. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (8)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Sonntag (6)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Württemberg Thaler 1811 I.L.W. at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
967 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1811 I.L.W. at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1811 I.L.W. at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1016 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1811 I.L.W. at auction Nomisma Aste - May 4, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1811 I.L.W. at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1811 I.L.W. at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1811 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - July 7, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1811 I.L.W. at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1811 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - November 27, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1811 I.L.W. at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1811 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1811 I.L.W. at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1811 I.L.W. at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1811 I.L.W. at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1811 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1811 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1811 I.L.W. at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1811 I.L.W. at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1811 I.L.W. at auction Lanz München - June 5, 2014
Seller Lanz München
Date June 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1811 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1811 I.L.W. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

