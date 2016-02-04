Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Thaler 1809 I.L.W. (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1809
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1809 with mark I.L.W.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 391 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 40,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
44568 $
Price in auction currency 40000 EUR
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
21125 $
Price in auction currency 17000 EUR
