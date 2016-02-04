Thaler 1809 I.L.W. (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1809 with mark I.L.W.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 391 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 40,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2016.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1)