Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Thaler 1809 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse Thaler 1809 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse Thaler 1809 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 457 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 38,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (11)
  • Meister & Sonntag (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Sonntag (6)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (3)
Württemberg Thaler 1809 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3222 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1809 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1809 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
7144 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1809 at auction Künker - February 2, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1809 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1809 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1809 at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1809 at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1809 at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1809 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1809 at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1809 at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1809 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1809 at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1809 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1809 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1809 at auction Sonntag - June 9, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date June 9, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1809 at auction Sonntag - June 3, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date June 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1809 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1809 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 5, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1809 at auction Meister & Sonntag - November 27, 2012
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 27, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

