Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Thaler 1809 (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1809
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 457 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 38,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3222 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
7144 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
