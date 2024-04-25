Thaler 1806 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1806 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 794 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 35,000. Bidding took place January 30, 2008.

Сondition AU (3) XF (2) VF (9)