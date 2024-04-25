Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Thaler 1806 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse Thaler 1806 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse Thaler 1806 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1806 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 794 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 35,000. Bidding took place January 30, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Künker (5)
  • Sonntag (4)
Württemberg Thaler 1806 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1284 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1806 at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2064 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1806 at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg Thaler 1806 at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg Thaler 1806 at auction Sonntag - November 27, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg Thaler 1806 at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1806 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1806 at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1806 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg Thaler 1806 at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1806 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg Thaler 1806 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg Thaler 1806 at auction Künker - March 16, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg Thaler 1806 at auction Künker - January 30, 2008
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

