Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Thaler 1806 (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1806
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1806 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 794 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 35,000. Bidding took place January 30, 2008.
Сondition
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1284 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2064 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
