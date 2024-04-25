Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Thaler 1806 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse Thaler 1806 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse Thaler 1806 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1806 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 944 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 52,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Sonntag (4)
Württemberg Thaler 1806 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1284 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1806 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6595 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1806 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg Thaler 1806 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg Thaler 1806 at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg Thaler 1806 at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg Thaler 1806 at auction Sonntag - November 27, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1806 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg Thaler 1806 at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg Thaler 1806 at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg Thaler 1806 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg Thaler 1806 at auction HIRSCH - May 4, 2013
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg Thaler 1806 at auction Künker - March 16, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg Thaler 1806 at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

