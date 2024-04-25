Thaler 1806 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1806 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 944 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 52,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (5) VF (4)