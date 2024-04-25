Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Thaler 1806 (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1806
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1806 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 944 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 52,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Сondition
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (7)
- Sonntag (4)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1284 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6595 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
