Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Thaler 1803 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse Thaler 1803 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse Thaler 1803 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1803 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5054 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place March 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (9)
  • Grün (6)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (18)
  • M&M AG, CH (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (5)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (8)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
Württemberg Thaler 1803 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3762 $
Price in auction currency 3500 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1803 at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1803 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7222 $
Price in auction currency 6750 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1803 at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1803 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1803 at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1803 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1803 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1803 at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1803 at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1803 at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1803 at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1803 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 20, 2020
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1803 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1803 at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1803 at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1803 at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1803 at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1803 at auction Künker - October 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1803 at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1803 at auction Busso Peus - May 17, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date May 17, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

