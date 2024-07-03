Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Thaler 1803 (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1803
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1803 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5054 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place March 15, 2011.
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3762 $
Price in auction currency 3500 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7222 $
Price in auction currency 6750 EUR
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
