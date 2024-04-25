Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1816 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1816 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse Kreuzer 1816 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,66 - 0,88 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1816 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1924 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place April 24, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • WAG (1)
Württemberg Kreuzer 1816 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1816 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1816 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

