Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Kreuzer 1816 (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,66 - 0,88 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1816
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1816 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1924 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place April 24, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Möller (1)
- WAG (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
