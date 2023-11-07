Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1814 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1814 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse Kreuzer 1814 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,66 - 0,88 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1814 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2099 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (1)
Württemberg Kreuzer 1814 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1814 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1814 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1814 at auction Meister & Sonntag - June 4, 2013
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date June 4, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1814 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
