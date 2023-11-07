Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Kreuzer 1814 (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,66 - 0,88 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1814
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1814 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2099 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date June 4, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search