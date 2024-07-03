Kreuzer 1813 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1345 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place May 29, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1)