Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Kreuzer 1813 (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,66 - 0,88 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1813
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1345 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place May 29, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Sonntag (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
