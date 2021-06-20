Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Kreuzer 1809 (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,66 - 0,88 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1809
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 452 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place June 20, 2021.
