Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1809 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1809 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse Kreuzer 1809 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,66 - 0,88 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 452 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place June 20, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
Württemberg Kreuzer 1809 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of Frederick I Coins of Württemberg in 1809 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins Kreuzer
