Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1808 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse Kreuzer 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,66 - 0,88 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1232 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.

Württemberg Kreuzer 1808 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

