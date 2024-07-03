Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1804 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1804 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse Kreuzer 1804 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,218)
  • Weight 0,6 - 0,84 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1804 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1146 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place July 2, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (2)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • WAG (2)
Württemberg Kreuzer 1804 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1804 at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1804 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 4, 2020
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1804 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Kreuzer 1804 at auction Sonntag - November 27, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1804 at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1804 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - May 31, 2016
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date May 31, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of Frederick I Coins of Württemberg in 1804 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search