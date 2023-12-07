Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1803 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1803 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse Kreuzer 1803 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,218)
  • Weight 0,6 - 0,84 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1803 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1391 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.

Württemberg Kreuzer 1803 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1803 at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
357 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1803 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
406 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1803 at auction Meister & Sonntag - November 18, 2011
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 18, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Kreuzer 1803 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

