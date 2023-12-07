Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Kreuzer 1803 (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,218)
- Weight 0,6 - 0,84 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1803
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1803 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1391 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
406 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 18, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
